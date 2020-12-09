According to Cyprus-based news outlet Protathlima, Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne is being eyed up by Nottingham Forest.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Nottingham Forest bring in some new faces in the January transfer window. New players could finally inject some life into their season after a dismal start.

Now, it has been claimed that Forest are eyeing up a move for ex-Manchester City playmaker Jack Byrne.

Attracting big interest

In the run-up to the January window, a host of clubs have been linked with a move for Byrne. Stoke City, Bournemouth and Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia have been linked with the player.

Now, Protathlima has reported that Nottingham Forest are also keen. Preston North End are also mentioned in the Cypriot outlet’s report.

The report cites APOEL, now managed by Mick McCarthy, as the favourites to sign Byrne.

In strong form

Byrne has been in impressive form so far this season. For Shamrock Rovers, the 24-year-old has netted 12 goals and laid on three assists in 17 League games (Transfermarkt).

Overall, the attacking midfielder has found the back of the net 16 times and provided 10 assists in 64 games for the club.

Football League experience

Byrne has already played in the Football League, featuring in the Championship and League One.

The Republic of Ireland international spent time in Manchester City’s youth academy, linking up with Blackburn Rovers on loan before joining Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis in 2017.

Byrne has also featured for Oldham Athletic and Kilmarnock.

