Speaking to Kent Online, Gillingham boss Steve Evans has said he will do what he needs to do in the January transfer window after talks with chairman Paul Scally.

Gillingham had a busy summer transfer window, with manager Steve Evans making 15 signings.

As it stands, the Gills sit in 11th place in League One. They made a strong start to the campaign and after a dip in form, Evans’ side have returned to winning ways and are now five League One games undefeated.

January transfer window plans

Now, with the January transfer window on the horizon, Gillingham’s plans have started to fall into place.

Speaking to Kent Online, Evans has revealed that he has held talks with club chairman Paul Scally.

In his talks with the Gillingham chairman, Evans was told by Scally to do what he needs to do and bring in the players the club need. He said:

“I sat with the chairman on Tuesday for the first 20 minutes and he has ticked the box for me to go and do what I need to do. That is within the constraints available.

“We know the players we want and we know the backups we want if we don’t get them.

“We are not talking about a major overhaul. Overall, the boys have done brilliant to get where we are, with the main part of the group.

“We will offer players to go elsewhere or whatever it is and if they don’t then they will sit and train and not play.

“There is some money. There was some money to strengthen in the last window but we couldn’t get the players leading up to the deadline that we wanted.

“We will do our best to get them in, conversations are happening with clubs and players’ agents to see what we can do.”

Over to you…

