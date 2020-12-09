Nottingham Forest travel to Norwich City tonight needing a win to pull clear of the Championship relegation zone.

They are only two points shy of the bottom three after a poor run of results, with Chris Hughton’s short-lived revival ground to a halt by one point in the past five games.

Most damningly, they have not scored a single goal across that run, last hitting the net more than a month ago.

As such, Hughton will be under pressure to make changes as he struggles to find a winning formula.

He will be forced into at least a couple, with Ryan Yates suspended following his early red card in last Saturday’s defeat at Reading.

Defender Scott McKenna will miss out too, sidelined with an ankle injury. He missed the draw against Watford with the issue and returned last weekend, but a recurrence of the problem saw him taken off at half-time and Hughton confirmed he would miss the trip to Norfolk.

Tobias Figueiredo took the place of McKenna in the second half at Reading and is likely to step into the breach again, while Yates’ absence could present a recall for Samba Sow, or see Harry Arter drop back and Sammy Ameobi bolster the attack.

The manager also confirmed that Tyler Blackett (unspecified) and Fouad Bachirou (hamstring) were back in training, and they may be able to fill those respective positions if deemed fit enough to start.

Lewis Grabban will return to training soon but remains out with a hip injury for now, while Jack Colback (ankle) and Luke Freeman (groin) will need longer.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Samba; Christie, Worrall, Figueiredo, Ribeiro; Cafu, Sow; Lolley, Arter, Knockaert; Taylor.