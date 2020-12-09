Brentford will be aiming to increase their unbeaten run to 10 games when they host second-from-bottom Derby County tonight.

The west Londoners head into the game after a 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers – a frustrating result given Thomas Frank’s side led 2-1 with three minutes remaining, when Jacob Davenport rescued a point for ten-man Rovers.

The Bees are unbeaten in each of their last three games against Derby, which included a league double over the Rams last season. They have also managed to score three goals in all three of these matches.

A draw tonight will be enough to see Frank’s men move back up into the play-off places and leapfrog Stoke City in sixth, after the Potters were beaten 2-1 at home by Cardiff City on Tuesday.

It’s been a solid start to the season overall for the Bees, who have lost just three matches so far in their 16 leagues to date and only current league leaders Bournemouth (2) have been defeated on fewer occasions.

Meanwhile, only Blackburn (31), Bournemouth (29) and Reading (26) have scored more goals than Brentford’s impressive haul of 24.

Here we predict the Brentford starting 11 that could face Derby.

Formation (4-3-3)

Raya

Dalsgaard

Jansson

Pinnock

Henry

Dasilva

Marcondes

Jensen

Forss

Toney

Canos

Brentford have a relatively small injury list to contend with, as Christian Norgaard and Mads Roerslev Rasmussen are both ruled out with ankle injuries.

Norgaard is reportedly getting closer to a return, but tonight’s clash with the Rams will come too soon according to Frank.