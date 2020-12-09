Following a late 2-2 draw against Brentford last time out, Blackburn Rovers will be hoping for all three points against Bristol City this time around.

They will, of course, be without the suspended Darragh Lenihan after his red card last time. Other than that, Tony Mowbray’s side will be able to remain unchanged against City. Here’s how they could line-up.

READ: Tottenham Hotspur join Borussia Dortmund in race to sign Championship man

GK: Thomas Kaminski – although he didn’t keep a clean sheet last time out, Kaminski will be expecting to keep his place in the game against Bristol City where he could make his 14th league appearance this campaign.

RB: Ryan Nyambe – much like his goalkeeper, Nyambe will be feeling disappointed with the lack of clean sheet last time out, leaving him desperate to make amends in the upcoming game.

CB: Daniel Ayala – with Lenihan suspended, Ayala finally has his chance to cement his place in Mowbray’s side. Should the 30-year-old impress, we could see him become a permanent fixture in the Rovers back-line.

CB: Scott Wharton – despite only being 23-years-old, Wharton more than proved his capabilities against Brentford as he helped his side battle to a draw with just 10 men. Because of this, he’ll be expecting to keep his place.

RB: Amari’i Bell – like Ayala, this game provides Bell with the opportunity to cement his place in the side after coming on at the weekend the fullback will be expecting a starting place this time around.

CM: Joe Rothwell – after netting the opening goal last time around, Rothwell’s place in the Rovers side should be safer than ever. Perhaps another goal from midfield could be on the cards.

CM: Bradley Johnson – often a permanent fixture in the Blackburn line-up, Johnson will expect to keep his place against Bristol in midfield tonight.

CM: Tom Trybull – he may have been the man sacrificed following the red card to Lenihan against Brentford, but Trybull will be hoping to make yet another start under Mowbray in the Championship this season.

RW: Tyrhys Dolan – at just 18-years-old, Dolan is one of the best young talents in the Championship, and will be looking to re-affirm this statement against Bristol with a starting place.

ST: Adam Armstrong – perhaps the first name on the team-sheet these days, Armstrong is the man who makes this side tick. With 14 goals to his name already this season, the forward will be desperate to stay in the Golden Boot race with further goals against Bristol.

LW: Harvey Elliott – like Dolan, Elliott is one of the most promising talents in the Championship. The on-loan Liverpool man will be looking to cause plenty of problems again tonight.