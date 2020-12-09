QPR drew 1-1 at Millwall in the Championship last night.

The game though was overshadowed by prior decisions – Millwall fans had been heard jeering when Millwall and Derby County players took the knee before last weekend’s game.

Ahead of last night, QPR had reverted their decision earlier in the season to stop taking the knee before games.

Mark Warburton’s players did take the knee, and Millwall fans applauded.

Tweeting after the game, QPR defender Osman Kakay shared this message on Twitter:

There is no place for racism we stand together ✊🏿✊🏻🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/U5F0zbQVHL — Osman Kakay (@OsmanKakay97) December 8, 2020

The Sierra Leone international has become a key player under Warburton this season.

After some campaigns of loan spells and working with the QPR development squad, Kakay has now featured 12 times in the Championship this season.

On the right-hand side of defence, his energy gives QPR an extra dimension, and he’s quickly become a favourite amongst Rs fans.

Last night, QPR took the lead through Ilias Chair – the Belgian grabbed his fifth goal of the Championship season with a fine strike from outside the box.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson would equalise for Millwall with 20-minuets to go, settling the game and seeing both sides take a point.

The draw leaves QPR in 18th-place of the table after a fairly dismal start to the campaign, with Millwall sitting in 14th- after their slow start.

Both Warburton and Gary Rowett have come under scrutiny of late.

For QPR, they host high-flyers Reading at the weekend.