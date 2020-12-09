With the January transfer window on the horizon, Barnsley should consider reigniting their summer interest in Doncaster Rovers star Ben Whiteman.

In the summer transfer window, Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman was heavily linked with a move to the Championship.

Significant Championship interest

Barnsley were among the second-tier sides looking to strike a deal for Whiteman in the summer. Blackburn Rovers were also said keen on the Doncaster skipper, as were Wigan Athletic at one point.

Now, with the January transfer window nearing, Barnsley should consider reigniting their chance for the League One star.

Who is Ben Whiteman?

Whiteman is a name Barnsley fans are probably familiar with by now. The Doncaster skipper can play in defensive midfield or further forward as a number eight.

Not only is he a leader but he has an eye for goal and is a creative threat. Whiteman has netted seven goals and laid on five assists in 18 games this season, taking him to 24 goals and 13 assists in 155 games for the club.

Out of contract

Next summer, Whiteman’s contract at the Keepmoat Stadium will be coming to an end.

As a result, the 24-year-old could be available on the cheap in January if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal. Moreover, if the Tykes were unable to strike a winter deal, the chance could be there to sign Whiteman on a free transfer in the summer.

Barnsley’s current midfield options

As it stands, Valerien Ismael’s options in centre midfielder consist of Callum Styles, Alex Mowatt, Herbie Kane and Matty James.

Both Kane and Styles have their deals secured for the next few years. However, ex-Leeds United man Mowatt is out of contract next summer and James’ loan deal is up in January.

Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy has said the club hopes to keep James until the end of the season. If they are unable to strike a new deal, the Tykes could turn to Whiteman.

Would Barnsley make a move?

Whiteman could be available on the cheap with his deal expiring but it awaits to be seen if new manager Ismael is as keen as Gerhard Struber was on signing the 24-year-old.

