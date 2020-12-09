Norwich City welcome Nottingham Forest to Carrow Road tonight looking to regain their place at the top of the Championship table.

Bournemouth’s draw at Swansea City last night saw Jason Tindall’s side edge back in front on goal difference, but the Canaries can reclaim top spot with victory over a Nottingham Forest side currently battling relegation.

Daniel Farke’s side will attempt to make it back-to-back home wins, following victory over Sheffield Wednesday, with the support of 2,000 fans, but they will be without two key players who were this week added to a lengthy injury list.

Both Ben Gibson and Przemyslaw Placheta are set for a fortnight on the sidelines, with the former struggling with a calf problem and the latter picking up a hamstring injury last weekend.

Norwich’s replacement options are thin, but Christoph Zimmermann can be expected to take the place of Gibson alongside Grant Hanley in the centre of defence.

Todd Cantwell could be back involved having returned to training at the end of last week following a hip issue, but is more likely to be on the bench.

If that is the case, there would be a recall for 19-year-old winger Josh Martin, who scored off his first goal for the club off the bench against Wednesday.

Tim Krul (thigh), Kieran Dowell (ankle), Kenny McLean (knee), Jordan Hugill (shoulder) and Lukas Rupp (hamstring) are all closing in on potential returns in the coming weeks.

However, Xavi Quintilla (hip), Onel Hernandez (abductor), Sam Byram (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Bali Mumba (knee) are all expected to be out until the new year.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): McGovern; Aarons, Hanley, Zimmerman, Sorensen; Skipp, Vrancic; Buendia, Stiepermann, Martin; Pukki.