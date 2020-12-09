Derby County host promotion-chasing Brentford at Pride Park on Wednesday night looking to build on Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Millwall.

Controversy aside, the victory was only the Rams’ second of the season and was enough to move Wayne Rooney’s team off the foot of the Championship table.

There are signs of a revival in the East Midlands following Derby’s dismal start go the season, as Saturday’s win extended their unbeaten to run to three games following 1-1 draws with Wycombe Wanderers and Coventry City.

READ: Tottenham Hotspur join Borussia Dortmund in race to sign Championship man

But despite the upturn in form, the lack of goals is still a problem for Derby – their total of 8 goals in 16 games is the lowest in the division.

They face a Brentford side that extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a 2-2 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Here we predict the Derby starting 11 that could face the Bees.

Marshall

Wisdom

Davies

Clarke

Forsyth

Shinnie

Bielik

Knight

Jozwiak

Holmes

Kazim-Richards

Rooney is currently benefiting from a clean bill of health among his squad, with Nathan Byrne the only player set to miss out through suspension after picking up a yellow card in Saturday’s win in south London.

Graeme Shinnie will need to be careful heading into the game, as the midfielder is only one booking away from picking up a suspension himself.