Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock spoke about the January transfer window and the option of loaning out his players.

Middlesbrough are not blessed with great strength-in-depth at present and manager Neil Warnock is certainly aware of this.

When asked if he would be allowing some of his squad to leave the club on loan this up and coming January transfer window the Boro boss advised he would be cautious when considering which players.

“First and foremost I have to look after Middlesbrough Football Club,” he said.

“In the past I’ve been a bit soft, going back to my Palace days when I let Glen Murray go out because he hadn’t had a look in.

“I did that in my first week there and three weeks later I regretted it.

“We missed out because of someone like Murray’s goals, but he’d pleaded with me and I looked after him rather than the club.”

He admitted that he will only allow players to leave if there is enough cover already at his disposal.

“I won’t be doing that here, I’ll only let players go out if I think we’ve got enough here.

“We are quite thin on the numbers. One or two will want to go out because they’ve not been playing so they’ll be knocking on my door and their agents and the parents telling me they have to go out.

“I can’t be going on feeling sorry for people because they’re not playing games.

“Nobody is not training well, they’re all playing well, but I have to look after the club.”