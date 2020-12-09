Lee Johnson secured his first win as Sunderland head coach last night with a 2-1 success over Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy.

Having overseen a defeat to Wigan Athletic just hours after being appointed as boss last Saturday, his side were behind again when a long-range Bobby Grant strike put hosts Oldham in front.

But Chris Maguire levelled before the break and Josh Scowen scored a second-half winner to put the Black Cats through to the last-16 of the competition.

Johnson fielded a very strong side and was pleased to be rewarded in the end, tasting success for the first time since replacing Phil Parkinson in the Sunderland hot seat.

READ: Tottenham Hotspur join Borussia Dortmund in race to sign EFL ace

“I was delighted with the win,” he told the club website after the game. “We want to win, whether we’re playing tiddlywinks in the canteen or playing football matches.

“I am trying to bring in a completely different philosophy and at times we’re going to have that little learning patch, but I truly believe over a sustained period of time that will benefit us.

“Whether that’s fitness, pressing from the front, or getting that cohesion, or blooding the young players like you saw (tonight). I thought Jack Diamond was fantastic in the way he played.”

Johnson may still be getting to grips with his new squad but the winning goal came from a familiar face in Scowen.

The midfielder played under him at Barnsley, and Johnson said that his decisive goal epitomised what he wants to see from the team.

“I was most pleased not with who scored, but the attitude to get across the near post,” said Johnson.

“If you clip together the highlights from the game on Saturday and the highlights tonight, it was chalk and cheese in terms of movement in the box and aggression to get across people.

“There were still a couple of times in the first half we didn’t get used to it, but it was definitely 60 (or) 70 per cent better.”

The former Bristol City boss, whose managerial career began at the ground where he claimed this first win last night, insisted that it is still going to be a difficult job at the Stadium of Light.

It was a first Sunderland victory in eight matches in all competitions, and a run of three points from their last five League One matches has seen them slip three places and three points adrift of the play-offs.

“There’s loads of work to do – I’m telling you now, there’s loads of work to do. One swallow doesn’t make a summer.

“I can see that our standards need to rise all over the place, and I’m genuine with that. There are things we’re seeing on a daily basis that we need to improve on, but we will.

“It’s crystal clear for me what we need to do. And I’m pleased for the players, because I saw a bit of personality at the end of the game, that bond.”

Johnson will hope to get his first league points on the board on Saturday, when Sunderland face a challenging trip to second-placed Lincoln City.