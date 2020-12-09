Tottenham Hotspur have joined Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Brentford and Finland striker Marcuss Forss.

Eurosport claims that Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing the 21-year-old to the Premier League, with Borussia Dortmund having also been linked recently.

It comes after the Finn’s strong start to the Championship campaign.

Having spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, Forss would return to Griffin Park prematurely after sustaining a season-ending injury.

He’s since remained at Brentford for this season and has become a prominent member of the first-team after a summer of attacking departures.

Forss has now featured 13 times in the Championship for Brentford, netting five goals.

A full Finland international as well, Forss scored in his nation’s 2-0 win over France last month.

It’s no surprise then that both Spurs and Dortmund are considering a move for Forss – he left the West Brom youth set-up to join Brentford’s B team ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, and he’s not looked back since.

It could be yet another name that Brentford acquired for pennies, before selling for high-profit margins – Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma earned the club over £50million last summer.

As for Thomas Frank, his side have been slowly creeping their way up the table after last season’s play-off heartbreak,

They’re unbeaten in five going into tonight’s fixture v Derby County – a win could boost them as high as 3rd-place in the Championship table.