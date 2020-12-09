Huddersfield Town cruised to victory over Sheffield Wednesday last night to make it back-to-back victories and move into the top half of the Championship table.

Josh Koroma and Isaac Mbenza scored the early goals that ensured a commanding 2-0 win, on a night with an abundance of positives for head coach Carlos Corberan to take.

1. Wingers potential huge

For a couple of years, Huddersfield have been desperately searching for the firepower needed to become a potent attacking threat again.

The sale of Karlan Grant in the summer looked to have left the cupboard barer than ever, but two wingers have stepped up to show that they have what it takes to give the Terriers their bite back.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday man announces contract termination on social media

Koroma has delivered some huge performances of late, excelling in their previous win against Queens Park Rangers and doing so again here until being forced off having stretched a muscle.

But perhaps the greater standout this time was Mbenza on the opposite wing, a constant live wire who left the opposition defence dazed and scored a quite sumptuous free kick.

2. Pipa pivotal

Huddersfield were going to need their full-backs on top form to overcome Wednesday’s defence, and while Harry Toffolo has often stood out this season, Pipa has excelled in many of their best performances.

So it was here, as the Spaniard caused untold damage in the first half-hour in particular. He was left unchecked time and again and used the space provided to devastating effect, whether through linking play, carrying the ball forward or delivering threatening crosses into the box.

3. Hogg balance crucial

Jonathan Hogg has been ever-present for Huddersfield this season, and the impact of his first-half withdrawal through injury gave a good indication of why.

With Carel Eiting and Lewis O’Brien as creative, box-to-box threats beside him, Hogg is crucial to the balance of the team as the holding anchor keeping everything together.

Their grip on the game was never the same after his exit, even if the job was done by then with Sheffield Wednesday offering very little. Corberan will hope his hip problem doesn’t keep him out for long though, because other teams will take advantage.