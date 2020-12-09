Sheffield Wednesday suffered a second consecutive defeat last night as they were beaten 2-0 by Huddersfield Town.

Tony Pulis is yet to win after six matches in charge at the club, drawing three and losing three, and the latest defeat was the worst of the lot, as the manager himself admitted after the game.

They were thoroughly outplayed in the first half as Josh Koroma and Isaac Mbenza scored goals to set Huddersfield for a commanding win, and left Wednesday with plenty to ponder.

1. Need to settle on defence

Pulis held his hands up and admitted after the game that the Owls need to stick with the same defence for a run of games.

The opening half-hour was a perfect demonstration of what happens when a defence, quite simply, doesn’t know what it’s doing.

They started with a back five but within minutes had switched to a four, pulling Moses Odubajo from the right of it to the left. Dominic Iorfa – who played in midfield in the previous game against Norwich City – was moved from centre-back to the right and then back to the middle, all in the first 20 minutes or so.

As good as Huddersfield were, they were helped enormously by a defence that was all over the place. It was certainly not a display that would be associated with Pulis, and he needs to sort it fast.

2. More outlets required

Barry Bannan has been the central figurehead in midfield for a few years for Wednesday, but under Pulis he seems to have become the only creative outlet at all.

They look to him to play the ball out every time and, without more players capable of getting them up the field and creating dangerous opportunities, they are concerningly predictable.

3. Poor Josh needs help

There has not been a single game so far under Pulis in which the striker, be it Josh Windass, Callum Paterson or Jordan Rhodes, has not been horrendously isolated.

It would be one thing if the Owls were battling for clean sheets and then springing on the counter for 1-0 wins, but they’re flailing at the back and struggling to find their next shot, never mind goal.

If there is not a change of approach in the near future, Pulis may well see his record of never being relegated go up in smoke.