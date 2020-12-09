Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken has outlined his desire to leave the club on loan next month.

The 20-year-old hails from Scotland.

He left the Hamilton Academic academy in the summer of 2016 to come south of the border and link up with Norwich’s U18 side.

Since, he’s made a handful of first-team appearances in the EFL Trophy, but McCracken is yet to make his Championship debut for the Canaries.

Speaking to Pink Un, McCracken outlined his hopes for a January loan deal.

“The goal for me is to stay at Norwich long-term and maybe go out on loan in January to see what is out there.

“I have had my under-23s games over the last couple of seasons and it’s time for me to start cracking on with some senior football.”

Fans know little about McCracken.

From his few EFL Trophy appearances it’s been hard to read into how much potential he might have, but fans would no doubt love to see him land a loan deal in the New Year.

Tim Krul is the Norwich no1. as it stands, but Daniel Barden has come in whilst the Dutchman is out injured – Michael McGovern is also waiting in the wings.

“I’ve had a bit of a taste of it in the EFL Trophy where we played Plymouth, Newport and Cheltenham,” said McCracken.

“We played those games and qualified out of the group. They are the games you want to play in; you want to play league opposition. Going forward I’d like to get some senior football somewhere.”

Plenty of clubs in the Football League will be in need of a goalkeeper come January, and many might take a risk with McCracken.

There’s a risk factor because he’s still an unproven player – Norwich clearly hold him in high-regards but first he needs to find a club who’ll give him his first-team opportunities.

Norwich City will look to return to the top of the Championship table when they host strugglers Nottingham Foret tonight.