It was revealed earlier this week that Watford were vying for Marcos Paulo before signing Joao Pedro – Newcastle United were also linked, with Inter Milan now keen.

The Fluminense pairing were targets of Watford.

Pedro would be the one that eventually signed – he completed his move in January and has since prevailed in the Championship.

But Sportwitness has revealed that Pedro wasn’t their ‘first choice’ target from Brazil – Fluminense teammate Paulo was.

The Hornets had originally tabled a bid for Paulo, but would land Pedro – Newcastle United were linked with Paulo earlier in the year, along with Barcelona and CSKA Moscow.

Now though, the 19-year-old is being lined up by Antonio Conte’s Inter, with Inter reportedly being ‘offered’ the chance to sign Paulo.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday man announces contract termination on social media

At Watford though, they seem content with Pedro.

The 19-year-old had a lengthy battle to ensure working permits in England and has since arrived at Vicarage Road, and has this season netted five goals in 16 Championship outings.

He’s a favoured name under new boss Vladimir Ivic and Watford look good for a top-six spot at the very least.

Whether Watford picked ‘the wrong’ one of Paulo and Pedro, only time will tell.

Pedro already looks a fine talent and the likes of Liverpool were reportedly sniffing around him, but Paulo looks a really top player too.

Watford claimed a 2-0 win over Rotherham United in the Championship last night, and this weekend travel to Birmingham City.