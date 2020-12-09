Crawley Town forward Max Watters is a man in-demand after making a fine start to the season.

The striker has scored 12 goals in 14 games in all competitions for the League Two side and is catching the eye of clubs higher up the football pyramid.

West Bromwich Albion and Watford have been linked with a winter swoop for him, as covered by The72, whilst League One and Belgian clubs are also believed to be keen.

Reunion with McCann…

Hull City should join the race to sign him. Watters is a player their boss Grant McCann knows well from his time as manager at Doncaster Rovers.

The Tigers’ manager is no stranger to reuniting with former players, having brought a few ex-Peterborough United men to East Yorkshire since taking over there.

Fits the bill…

Watters, who is 21 years old, fits the bill for the third tier table toppers in terms of their transfer policy. They like signing young players who they can develop and potentially sell on for big money in the future.

He was a youngster during McCann’s one season at Doncaster and could be a player he is keeping tabs on at the moment.

Career to date…

Watters is from London and started his career in non-league with spells at Thurrock, Barking and Ashford United.

Doncaster then swooped to sign him in 2018 and he went on to play five times for the Yorkshiremen, as well as having loan spells away from the Keepmoat Stadium at Grantham Town, Gainsborough Trinity, Mickleover Sports and Maidstone United.

He has since become a real hit at Crawley and they face a major battle to keep him in January.

In other Hull news, they are after Bohemians winger Danny Grant, as per The72.

Should Hull join the race for Watters?