Ricky Holmes wants to open talks with Northampton Town over a contract extension, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle.

The winger re-joined the Cobblers last month and has made six appearances for the League One side.

Holmes, who is 33 years old, retired from playing before making a surprise move back to Sixfields.

Deal ends next month…

His deal expires on 2nd January but he is keen to stay with Keith Curle’s men.

‘Long may it continue’…

“I’d love to stay,” he said. “I’ve always loved it here. I have a great relationship with the club, from the fans to the staff, and nothing has changed since I left so long may it continue.

“Hopefully we can sit down in a week or two and sort something out because I’ve proved I’m fit. I’ve started games and I’ve not missed a session of training so hopefully I can stay for a couple more… years. Not months, let’s say years!”

He added: “It’s a busy month coming up. I love Christmas and we’ve got games that we need to win and we’re looking forward to playing and getting results.”

Second spell…

Holmes played for the Northampton five years ago, scoring 16 goals in 53 games, and now provides them with some much-needed experience and depth going forward.

He has also previously played for the likes of Chelmsford City, Barnet, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield United, Oxford United and Gillingham.

Holmes has racked up 510 appearances so far in his career and is showing no signs of wanting to hang up his boots just yet.

Northampton are currently sat in 17th place in the table and are in action this weekend away to Crewe Alexandra.

