Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has admitted that the depth of his squad is short as he set out his plans for January transfer window.

Pulis is yet to win in his six matches in charge of the Hillsborough club, and has suffered back-to-back defeats after a poor showing last night at Huddersfield Town.

The Owls were beaten 2-0 after a woeful first half, in which Josh Koroma and Isaac Mbenza scored goals for the hosts.

The former Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough boss is in little doubt that the current shortcomings in the team are down to the squad itself.

Speaking after the Huddersfield defeat, Pulis told The72: “It’s going to be tough. The transfer window is going to massive for us.

“If you look at the depth of the squad, there aren’t players there that we need to improve the first 11 and the group.”

Pressed on how many signings may need to be made, he added: “As I’m stood here after that game tonight, I’d almost certainly say something I shouldn’t say.

“The chairman (Dejphon Chansiri) has put a lot of money into this football club. (If I) keep coming back and asking for more and more, I’m not sure it’s easy.

“I will take stock. The players are disappointed, I think they’re as disappointed as we are.”

Wednesday have lacked any attacking verve in his first half-dozen matches in charge, scoring just three goals.

They didn’t register a shot until the 38th minute of the defeat at Huddersfield, and didn’t send one on target until the 79th.

Pulis prides himself on organising a defence but even that let him down at the John Smith’s Stadium, as they were thoroughly outplayed in the opening stages of the game.

“I thought in the first 20 minutes we were all over the place,” he admitted. “That’s the worst we’ve played – or the worst 20 minutes – since I’ve been here.”

Before the January window allows the manager to seek reinforcements to the squad, the Owls have five more matches to negotiate, beginning with another Yorkshire derby at home to Barnsley on Saturday.

They remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, four points adrift of safety.