Leicester City might look to add some defensive options in January, with former Reading’s Liam Moore having been previously linked.

The Royals captain has this season featured 14 times in the Championship, and was once on the book of Leicester City’s youth academy.

Now in his fifth season with the Championship club, Moore has made over 160 Championship appearances for Reading, picking up the armband along the way.

Earlier in the season though, Moore was a reported target of Leicester City’s.

Formerly of Bradford City, Brentford and Bristol City, Moore has played most every Championship game for Reading in the past five campaigns.

He’s proved a versatile man at the back and at 27-years-old he could yet have a few more good seasons – potentially in the top-flight with the Foxes.

A report from Leicester Mercury this morning believes that Leicester are in need of a central defender and a striker this January – but that neither are ‘huge’ priorities for manager Brendan Rodgers.

The former Swansea City, Liverpool and Celtic boss has guided his side to yet another strong start to the campaign.

They sit in 4th-place of the Premier League table and again look good for a Champions League spot, with Reading doing equally well in the Championship.

Veljko Paunovic’s side sit in 3rd-place for tonight’s bout of futures where they host Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City.

A must-win for Reading if they’re serious about promotion this season, against a so far lacklustre Blues side.