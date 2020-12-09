Portsmouth are open to selling some fringe players this winter, as per a report by The News.

The League One are looking to trim down their squad and pave the way for some potential signings in the January transfer window.

One player who is being tipped for a move away is defender James Bolton, who has fallen down the pecking order at Fratton Park. He is now third choice right-back behind Callum Johnson and Haji Mnoga.

Not played in the league…

Bolton, who is 26 years old, has made just four appearances for Pompey this season and all of which have come in the cup.

Kenny Jackett has said his side have received no enquiries for any players so far.

Open to departures…

“We haven’t got any moves pending in terms of players going out but it is still early in December,” He said. “Whether there are any enquiries for our fringe players, we’ll see. It is something that everybody will be looking at and see if there are options for fringe players if they want to move.

“At the moment, we haven’t got any moves pending. No-one is set-up to go here, no-one is set-up to go there. But to strengthen your squad and bring senior players in, you do have to move people out first. They have a lot of experience and have been excellent pros.”

Bolton joined Portsmouth in June 2019 and still has a year left on his contract. He played 33 games in all competitions last season but is now out-of-favour.

Career to date…

He has previously played for the likes of Macclesfield Town, FC Halifax Town, Gateshead and Shrewsbury Town in the past.

The full-back could be a decent option for fellow third tier sides needing defensive reinforcements next month.

Will Bolton leave Portsmouth?