Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis rued his side’s display in defeat to Huddersfield Town last night as “the worst we’ve played” in his tenure in charge.

Pulis is yet to win in six matches since taking over at the club, after suffering a 2-0 Yorkshire derby loss.

Huddersfield were superior in the first half in particular, with Josh Koroma and Isaac Mbenza giving them a commanding lead.

The Owls have lost back-to-back games after letting the lead slip at Norwich City last weekend, and have now taken just three points from six games under Pulis.

The boss was far from pleased with how they started the game and offered a scathing reaction to their dismal performance.

“I thought in the first 20 minutes we were all over the place,” he told The72. “That’s the worst we’ve played – or the worst 20 minutes – since I’ve been here.

“We showed more commitment in the second half without really showing any quality.

“Whether because it’s a fourth game out of six away from home (I don’t know). We’ve done all the travelling, and the lads looked for first 20 minutes, really, really tired.”

Wednesday made a particularly unsettled start to game at the back, where they switched from a back five to a four and made multiple switches of personnel into different positions.

“Huddersfield were running all over us, whatever we were doing,” Pulis explained. “They were on the front foot, we weren’t on the front foot.

“That’s the worst that we’ve performed in six games. You’re trying as a manager to look at the best formation, the best shape.

“We’ve really got to just knuckle something down and keep to it for the next four or five games.”

Massimo Luongo, usually a key defensive figure at the base of midfield, returned from suspension from the match and would have been expected to help shore the team up.

Instead he was hooked at half-time, and Pulis was transparent about the reasons why the Australian’s game was brought to a premature end.

“He just looked very leggy,” said the manager. “Their midfield went over our midfield, we couldn’t get to grips with anything, we couldn’t get anything going.”

Julian Borner made an even earlier exit in the first half with a facial injury, but Pulis said that unless the defender has suffered any fracture, he should be in contention for this Saturday’s game at home to Barnsley.

The Owls will remain bottom of the Championship table ahead of their second Yorkshire derby of the week.