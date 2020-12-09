Stoke City have insisted that striker Tyrese Campbell is ‘not for sale’, amid growing interest from Rangers.

Football Insider reports that the 20-year-old striker is a January target of Rangers’.

Having netted six Championship goals in 16 outings this season he’s already nearly taken over his tally of nine from last season.

With Stoke looking good for a top-six spot this season, Campbell looks to be their main hope of returning to the Premier League.

The report claims that Rangers are interested in a January move along with a ‘number’ of Premier League clubs.

It comes after Rangers had shown an interest last January.

Football Insider columnist Kevin Campbell – who just so happens to be Tyrese’s father – claimed that Rangers had moved for a pre-contract arrangement last January.

Campbell though would reject the offer and sign a new four-and-a-half year deal at the Bet365, fending off any unwanted interest at the time.

But that interest has re-sparked after his strong start to the season.

Michael O’Neill then could face a contested January – Campbell has been their bright spark this season and it seems like any chance they have of promotion lies with the forward.

Once of Manchester City, Campbell has found his footing at Stoke and after a solid year last time round, he looks a much more rounded striker this time round.

The effect of O’Neill can’t be denied either.

The Northern Irishman has revitalised Stoke and several players with it – Campbell though could be tempted by a ‘big money’ offer from Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.