Tony Mowbray has hinted that Blackburn Rovers youngster Hayden Carter could go out on loan in January.

Rovers boss Mowbray is set for a January raid on some defensive additions.

His side have recently suffered a long-term blow to Scott Wharton and so Mowbray is keen on bringing in some cover in January.

Carter, 20, has featured once in the Championship for Blackburn this season.

Once of the Manchester City youth academy, Carter has been involved with Rovers since 2016 and has since amassed three Championship appearances to his name.

He remains a player that Rovers fans are hopeful will break into the first-team soon, and with defensive options light, Mowbray could yet turn to him.

But speaking to Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray explained how he feels a loan move is first necessary for Carter before he jumps into the Rovers defence.

“Hayden Carter is around the squad and with total respect to him that while he’s played in our first team he’s a young boy with very little experience and someone who should really go on loan to a lower league club and play 20-30 games and feel what it’s like to play in a game for points that mean something,” he explained.

After last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brentford, Blackburn go into tonight’s game at Bristol City in 10th-place of the Championship table.

They’ve started the season in a solid fashion under the veteran gaffer and having missed out on a late top-six spot last time round, Mowbray will be gunning for a better finish this time round.

He needs additions in January though.

They’ve plenty of goals in their ranks – they’re the league’s highest-scorers with 31 so far – but they’ve not the defence to back it up.

It’ll be hard to bring in the right people over the new year, and Carter could yet find himself out on loan elsewhere in the Football League.