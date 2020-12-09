Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has revealed the extent of his injury list, after last night’s 2-0 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Both Josh Koroma and Jonathan Hogg would limp off injured in yesterday’s win.

Koroma had netted the opening goal of the game early on, with Isaac Mbenza sealing the win before half-time and before Huddersfield players started picking up untimely injuries.

Speaking to Examiner Live after the win, Corberan gave an update on both Hogg and Koroma.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday man announces contract termination on social media

“With the accumulation of games it will create this type of injury to the players,” he explained.

“Hogg started to feel some strange feelings in the hip. He’s a player with a lot of experience who knows in which moment to stop to not create any injury

“It’s a different type of feeling with Josh. I don’t think Hogg is going to take a lot of time to recover but I think Koroma is going to take a little bit more time to recover.

“It was one action in the opposite box where he stretched the muscle that unfortunately created an injury.”

Koroma scored his sixth Championship goal of the season last night.

The 22-year-old who spent part of last season on-loan at Rotherham United is now Huddersfield’s main man, with five of his goals coming in his last eight outings for the Terriers.

Another player sidelined for Huddersfield is Christopher Schindler – the German sustained a knee injury in the weekend win over QPR.

Corberan said of the defenders’ injury status:

READ: Bristol City in the running to sign ex-Brighton man

“Yesterday he had the scan and the image of the scan was not clear about the type of the injury that he has.

“We need to wait a bit to see another specialist to see whether know how long it will take for him (to get back).

“But it’s not going to be a simple injury. I would like to have him soon but I think it will be a more serious injury than we would like, of course.”

Huddersfield then risk being without Schindler, Koroma and Hogg for their weekend trip down to Bournemouth.

It’s another crunch game for Corberan but his side is starting to come together since his summer appointment – Bournemouth will be one of their toughest away days of the season though.

The Cherries sit top of the pile going into tonight’s fixtures, with Town in 12th following consecutive 2-0 wins in the Championship.