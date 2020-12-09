Reading’s Michael Olise is being linked with a January move to the Premier League – Chelsea, Leeds United and Liverpool are all keen.

The 18-year-old has this season become the target of several Premier League clubs, as well as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Having made 19 Championship appearances under first Jose Gomes and then Mark Bowen last season, Olise has this time round come into his own.

Veljko Paunovic’s summer appointment has seemingly brought the best out of Olise – he’s featured in all 16 of Reading’s Championship games so far, scoring twice and claiming two assists.

Since, former Reading defender Matt Mills has waded in on the matter, claiming the Frenchman is worth ”at least’ £30 to £40 million.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday man announces contract termination on social media

Reading after a sublime start to the season, followed by a little wobble, are back on track in the Championship.

Paunovic’s side have now gone four unbeaten having won their last outing at home to Nottingham Forest to have gone 3rd before last night’s fixtures.

They host Birmingham City tonight, with a win able to place them top of the pile again.

Olise though looks set for a January of speculation. His contract is up in 2022 and to avoid a potential contract dilemma next time round, Reading might be inclined to sell in the New Year.

He’s a fine talent and someone who could yet bring a lot of capital to the club – £40 million seems high for a youngster coming from the Championship, but stranger prices have been paid in football.