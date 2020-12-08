The above picture (main image) shows the precise moment that Stoke City’s injury crisis took a turn for the worse. In the 55th minute of the game vs Cardiff City, Tyrese Campbell pulled up and had to be escorted from the pitch by medical staff.

Michael O’Neil had enough on his plate dealing with the list of injuries that he already had at the club. Losing Campbell makes that an even worse proposition as the Potters look to maintain their position in and around the top-six.

Stoke City 1 : 2 Cardiff – Bluebirds comeback seals win

Stoke City took and early lead through a Cardiff City own goal, defender Sean Morrison (25′) putting it past his own keeper. It was a slender lead that the men from the Potteries took through to the half-time whistle.

10 minutes into the second period, Tyrese Campbell pulled up (55′) with his injury and had to be replaced by Sam Vokes – Vokes missing a penalty four minutes later.

It was a disappointing end to the game for O’Neil and his side as Cardiff substitute Robert Glatzel (66′) pulled the scores level. That was compounded when Morrison (76′) atoned for his own-goal faux pas by netting the winner for the Welsh outfit. Stoke may have taken an early lead, but Cardiff ran out 2-1 winners in the end.

Campbell injury big blow for Potters playoff push

There is no doubting it, Stoke City will miss Tyrese Campbell whatever the length of his injury absence. He is that bg a cog in their attacking array.

Despite being only 20, Campbell has taken this Championship season by storm for the Potters. He’s featured in 16 of Stoke’s games so far and earned plaudits with his output.

Currently valued at around the £4m mark by Transfermarkt, the young striker has proved to be a dual threat for Michael O’Neil’s men. In those 16 appearances, the Campbell has 6 goals and 6 assists.

It is numbers like that which Stoke City will miss. Hopefully he won’t be out for an extended period of time – those goals and assists will be hard to replace.

