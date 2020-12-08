Sheffield Wednesday’s Manuel Hidalgo has tonight terminated his contract at the club.

The 21-year-old has cited the recent death of footballing legend Diego Maradona as the reasoning behind his decision.

As quoted in the Sheffield Star, the Argentine took to Instagram to announce the news, saying in a post:

“After 5 years in Europe and living in three different countries, with the death of Diego Armando Maradona I realised that it was time to stop the ball a bit and go home to enjoy the really important things in life like family and friends.

“I hereby announce my termination of contract with Sheffield Wednesday with still six months to go… I wish this club the best in the world for his understanding, in addition to his players and his people, whom I can only thank for the support and making it clear that I do not move for the economic but for what I feel in my heart.”

He arrived last January from Italian outfit Triestina, but leaves the club without ever making an appearance for the first-team.

Wednesday fans were excited about his signing.

Little was known about the South American attacker, but it was an acquisition that held a lot of mystery and a potentially big pay-out.

Unfortunately though, things haven’t panned out as expected for Hidalgo.

The recent news of Maradona’s passing send shock-waves through the football world – the Argentina hero died at the age of 60.

Wednesday meanwhile continue to be in turmoil.

Tony Pulis is still waiting for his first win as Wednesday boss after tonight’s defeat at Huddersfield Town in the Championship, keeping the Owls rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

It’s now just one win in 12 for Sheffield Wednesday, having now gone seven games without a win – Pulis has been in charge for the past six.

They’re next in action against Barnsley this weekend – the South Yorkshire derby would be a perfect time for Pulis to claim his first win.