Issac Mbenza put in a man of the match performance, as Huddersfield moved in to the top 12, after an impressive victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

Huddersfield’s Belgian winger was a constant thorn in the side of Sheffield Wednesday, and scored a beautiful free kick to add the Terriers second of the game.

The former Montpellier man is flourishing under Carlos Corberan, and his free kick has pleased overjoyed Huddersfield fans on social media. Here are some of the best reactions to his free kick.

🎯 TOP BINS! Isaac Mbenza's free-kick from 25-yards out flew straight into the top corner. Brilliant strike 👏#htafc — Tom (@Tom91422707) December 8, 2020

Mbenza is better then Messi. Fact! #htafc — Luke Robinson (@Lukejrobb) December 8, 2020

that’s one of the best goals i’ve seen in a long long time wow #htafc — joel 🇪🇸 (@joelgrainger11) December 8, 2020

Isaac Mbenza has been nothing short of a revelation for Carlos Corberan this season. He’s become a player the Terriers can really depend on. His goal tonight is an example of his confidence, and free kick prowess.

That’s now two wins on the trot West Yorkshire, and three wins out of their last four. Carlos Corberan is really building a squad full of confidence, who genuinely have the belief they can beat anyone.

A vital part of this has been Corberan’s wingers, Josh Koroma and Isaac Mbenza respectively, and it really isn’t a surprise they were both on the score-sheet tonight.

If Huddersfield can maintain their purple patch of form, they can easily stay in the top twelve of the Championship. Isaac Mbenza’s goal tonight is an example of the confidence, building around Huddersfield Town.

Carlos Corberan’s ideas are really starting to work. The reactions on social media are an example of how the fans have stayed connected with the club, while not being in the stadium. It shows how much of a connection they have with a team they can’t currently watch.