Following a 0-0 draw against the recently relegated Bournemouth, Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to react positively to the well-earned point.

At the end of the day, they’ve now made it six games without a loss at home against one of the best teams in the league.

Entering the festive period, too, the result against the Cherries can act as the platform for further success. The Welshman showed their defensive resiliency up against Jason Tindall’s fiery front-line.

It is a point they’ll certainly be happy to take, and one that sees the Swans move into fourth- one point away from the top spot- on the Championship.

As their form continues, too, the dream of potential promotion may well become more of a reality rather than the aforementioned dream.

As for the fans, they were left feeling overly positive despite not coming away with all three points against the Cherries.

Great point and a fantastic battling performance showed some real grit #Swans — Kevin James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@thejamos16) December 8, 2020

Very impressed with Latibeaudiere to be fair . Could be a proper bargain. Great competition in our defence #swans — Nicholas Rees 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Nicholas_Rees) December 8, 2020

Great point against a solid Bournemouth side, onto Saturday now where a 3 points is desperately needed #Swans — Curtis Evans – TheTrueJack (@TheTrueJackYT) December 8, 2020

Well done you Swans! Great defence against a strong team.

Bring on Cardiff! #swans — colin lewis (@ligarius) December 8, 2020

Awesome point ahead of the weekend! Loads of positives to take especially the ref tonight ahah, but we move. Onto the scum COME ON YOU SWANS🦢 #Swans https://t.co/ft3e90EXPB — Curt Lewis (@CurtLewis15) December 8, 2020

Pretty good going on that pitch. Keep it up lads, big one on Saturday 🦢⚫⚪ #Swans @SwansOfficial https://t.co/P6bDkqgu7o — RyanDark (@RyanDark96) December 8, 2020