Following a 0-0 draw against the recently relegated Bournemouth, Swansea City fans have taken to Twitter to react positively to the well-earned point. 

At the end of the day, they’ve now made it six games without a loss at home against one of the best teams in the league.

Entering the festive period, too, the result against the Cherries can act as the platform for further success. The Welshman showed their defensive resiliency up against Jason Tindall’s fiery front-line.

It is a point they’ll certainly be happy to take, and one that sees the Swans move into fourth- one point away from the top spot- on the Championship.

As their form continues, too, the dream of potential promotion may well become more of a reality rather than the aforementioned dream.

As for the fans, they were left feeling overly positive despite not coming away with all three points against the Cherries.