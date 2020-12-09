Goals from captain Sean Morrison and Robert Glatzel completed a remarkable Cardiff City comeback against all odds as they squared up against Stoke City.

The win, courtesy of the two goals, leaves Cardiff ninth and just one point away from the playoff places.

It was a performance full of hard work, and one centred around the particular leadership of captain Morrison. The fact is, from looking likely to lose, the Welshman completed the most miraculous of turnarounds in the second half.

Perhaps more crucially, the performance highlights how Cardiff have once again become difficult to defeat, even with the odds stacked against them.

Coming away with all three points will do the Welsh club the world of good as they head into a packed festive period of fixtures.

The fans, so clearly delighted with the result, were quick to take to Twitter to hand their captain and match-winner some much deserved praise.

2nd goal of the night for Moz! He’s on fire. 😂🔵🔥 — – (@NNorms76) December 8, 2020

Having a great game! — John Davies (@davies250395) December 8, 2020

OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN — maXmas🎅 (@theglxxm) December 8, 2020

Cardiff loves you more then you would know — Scott Coggan (@CogganScott) December 8, 2020

Done it on a wet Tuesday night in Stoke ✅. Love it 💙 — Ian Adams (@IanAdams44) December 8, 2020