Bristol City manager Dean Holden in considering a move former Brighton & Hove Albion, and current Fortune Sittard defender George Cox.

The 22-year-old is a graduate of the Seagulls’ youth academy.

He left on loan for Dutch Eredivisie outfit Sittard ahead of last season and would make 21 league appearances in his maiden year in the Netherlands.

This campaign, after signing permanently, Cox has featured 11 times in the Eredivisie, scoring three goals – including two against Ajax back in October.

Football Insider report that Bristol City are interested in bringing the left-sided wing-back to Ashton Gate, but they face competition from all over the globe.

Both Espanyol and Mallorca want to bring Cox to Spain, whilst Groningen are keen, and with some MLS interest in there as well.

The 22-year-old is one of a growing number of young English footballers who are seeking – and subsequently finding – first-team opportunities overseas.

It’s become almost impossible for players to progress right from the youth ranks to the first-team of some Premier League clubs, and European teams are proving the much better option.

As for Bristol City, they’ve started to life under Holden well.

They’ve proved inconsistent, but after 16 games of the Championship season they sit in 8th-place of the table – a point behind Stoke City in 6th.

The addition of Cox would be a much-needed one to fill a ‘problem position’ on the left of the defence for Holden, but it’d likely come at a cost with plenty of suitors in the mix.

Bristol City next host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tomorrow night.