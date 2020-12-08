Tony Pulis, above – main image, looks mightily annoyed. If this evening’s second-half progresses like the first, vs Huddersfield Town, then expect it to be a repeated look.

Pulis has come in with a very simplistic brief – save Wednesday from the drop to League One. At the moment that looks to be a thankless task.

The Owls are away at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and, in truth, are not having the best time of it.

Huddersfield Town 2 – 0 Sheffield Wednesday – half-time woe

Wednesday travelled the relatively short distance to the Terriers John Smith’s Stadium ground hoping to start in motion a climb out of the relegation zone.

The Owls are rock bottom and looking ever more like a side that deserves that basement place. They have just nine points from their 17 games so far this campaign.

South Yorkshire hopes didn’t last long, as Josh Koroma (11′) put Town in front wit ha Frazier Campbell assist. It got worse for the visitors when Isaac Mbenza (24′) doubled the home side’s lead. That was as bad as it got in a first-half where Pulis’ charges weren’t at the races.

Wednesday fans livid on Twitter at first-half horror show

Suffice to say, the opening 45 minutes of football has given plenty of Wednesday fans plenty to say. Here is a selection of some of their grievances:

This side will get hammered in league 1. #swfc — Rob Munday (@RobMunday1) December 8, 2020

Incredible. That was dreadful. Pulis has his work cut out with this lot. #swfc — Paul Cooke (@paulvcooke) December 8, 2020

#SWFC Bannan is NOT a leader, there's no enthusiasm , no togetherness , they are playing as individuals not as a team , its like the players who are out of contract this season couldn't careless if we are relegated or not . — theowls1992 (@caw85) December 8, 2020

If Huddersfield walk off like Istanbul have I still don’t think we’d pull this back… #swfc — SSGR (@GazRobinson1) December 8, 2020

Look on the brightside, Blackpool away next season 🍻🍻🍻 #SWFC — Luke (@luketindall87) December 8, 2020

We aren’t even League One standard. Things are gonna get a lot worse before they get better #swfc — Josh (@waffs_swfc) December 8, 2020

Absolutely shocking 1st half #swfc — Max Rebo (@MaxRebo26309927) December 8, 2020

We’re a shambles on and off the pitch. We’re going down unless pulis can work miracles in January. #swfc — Sam Clark (@clarkswfc) December 8, 2020

Are Sheffield Wednesday one step closer to League One or can Pulis save them?