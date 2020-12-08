Rotherham United lost at Watford in the Championship tonight, leaving some fans questioning the position of manager Paul Warne.

Having played nearly 300 games for the club as a player, Warne is approaching his 200th game in charge of the club.

He took over on an interim basis partway into the 2016/17 season and has since overseen two Championship relegations, and two immediate League One promotions.

This cycle looks set to continue after their dismal start to the season.

They’ve shown glimpses of what they’re capable of but as the season’s nearing its midway point, Rotherham are edging ever-closer to the drop zone.

Defeat tonight leaves them in 20th going into tomorrow’s fixtures.

First-half goals from Christian Kabasele and Troy Deeney would give them a comfortable two goal lead at half-time, and a goalless second-half would cap a routine home win for Vladimir Ivic’s side.

The defeat leaves Warne without a win in six Championship outings, with just one in their last nine.

Millers fans have a lot of respect and appreciation towards Warne but before the season’s too late, the board might do worse than considering a potential replacement.

Plenty of Rotherham fans took to Twitter tonight, to have their say on Warne and Rotherham’s chance of Championship survival this season.

Here’s what they had to say:

It’s getting a bit frustrating with the local media. Paul refuses to criticise the club or performances, no matter how bad, and Radio Sheffield refuse to take any calls if there is a hint of dissatisfaction against Warne. It feels like we are living in a dictatorship #rufc — Michael Thompson (@MTH0MP5ON) December 8, 2020

Love Warne but his selections are concerning why are we playing 361 have developed a new formation 🤷‍♂️#rufc — Rob Stables (@RobMStables) December 8, 2020

Why wasn’t the money excuse thrown around under Stubbs? He was absolutely slaughtered from day 1 and I can say something now we played better football at times under him than we are doing now. #rufc https://t.co/k8Q8lXgcLB — 🔴⚽️🔴 (@_IrufcI_) December 8, 2020

We played like this under Stubbs and he got untold abuse, absolutely hounded out of the club. What actually is the difference, football wise, between that season and this? #rufc — Tom Grant (@tomgrufc) December 8, 2020

This substitution makes absolutely no sense at all. We needed 3 changes at least. #rufc — Andrew (@andrewt3210) December 8, 2020

Really don't see why Clarke wasn't in for Mattock.

Wiles is absolutely not a wing back, Clarke is a natural wing back, his pace would actually help us tonight as an outlet with the low block, similar to Ogbene.

Square pegs and all that. #rufc — Liam (@LMcVann44) December 8, 2020