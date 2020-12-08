Sheffield Wednesday lost at Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight, leaving fans questioning the recent appointment of Tony Pulis.

The former Middlesbrough, Stoke City and West Brom boss replaced Garry Monk last month.

He’s still waiting for his first win though – first-half goals from Josh Koroma and Isaac Mbenza gave the Terriers a two goal lead at half-time, owing to defending unlike that of some of Pulis’ previous clubs.

It’s clear the Welshman has a huge task at hand in ‘regathering’ a Wednesday side left in tatters by Monk.

After a goalless second-half, Pulis looked deject as his players trudged off the pitch – the Owls have won just one of their last 11 in the Championship.

READ: Sheffield United ‘leave door open’ for Aston Villa to sign £3.5m Championship ace

It marks a sixth game without a win for Pulis, with Wednesday having won just one of their last 12 in the Championship.

Rooted to the bottom of the table, Wednesday fans are beginning to fear an untimely relegation into League One.

Having started the season with a 12 point deduction – which was later halved – fortunes under then Monk looked gloomy enough.

But despite his sacking and the appointment of a proven Championship manager in Pulis, things only seem to be getting worse for Wednesday.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to Twitter to have their say on the appointment of Pulis after tonight’s defeat, and here’s what some of them had to say:

“We’ll be hard to beat under Pulis” pic.twitter.com/VWG2zIbviF — Kane (@kanewhelan2) December 8, 2020

the second i heard pulis had no relegations in his 27 year career i knew we were going down — kyle (@kyle1867_) December 8, 2020

Hate being dramatic and Monk did have to go, but apart from some huff and puff I haven't seen the drastic expected change I thought we were going to get under Pulis #swfc — Daniel Sanders (@DanPeterSanders) December 8, 2020

It's like watching an Alan iriving masterclass pulis out. — Rob Barber (@skaheadbob) December 8, 2020

I did tell you Alex pulis wasn't the man lol — Danny Booth (@owlzmadboothy) December 8, 2020

Pulis, as suspected was the wrong appointment League 1 beckons — Peter Butcher (@PeterBu1981) December 8, 2020

In our hearts, we hoped Pulis would work. In our heads, we knew it wouldn’t. Appointing a defensive minded manager, as the manager of a team who can’t score had DISASTER written all over it. Right time to sack Monk, wrong to appoint Pulis. DC is out of his depth. #swfc — Aaron (@aaron1867) December 8, 2020