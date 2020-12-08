Since arriving at Elland Road, Spanish wizard Pablo Hernandez has engrained himself into the hearts of Whites fans.

Leeds United supporters have nothing really bad to say about the man they call ‘El Mago’. He is that well-liked by Leeds United fans.

He’s been absent for a while – the official party line being that he has a muscular injury. However, fan noise has been generated in some quarters after his show of dissent following him being substituted against Leicester City.

This was something that he apologised for on his social media accounts. He’s been absent from the Leeds United side since – that muscular injury keeping him out.

Time catches up with age – time for a change

Like everything and to everyone, time is a great leveller. Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds defender Danny Mills said that time might very well be catching up with United’s maestro.

Commenting on this, Mills said more specifically:

“Time caught up with him a little bit last season. There were times when he was out injured for periods and when he came back in it was off the bench.“ “The game isn’t slowing down in any way shape or form at the moment. The game is constantly getting quicker and quicker all the time.“

Suggesting that Hernandez might not last the pace of a quickening Premier League campaign, Mills adds that it “gets harder and harder” and the Spaniard does need game time.

A drop to Championship with Brentford – how the Bees would benefit

1. Dual threat: Hernandez would bring both goals and assists to Brentford’s tilt at promotion. Over the last four Championship campaigns with United, the Spaniard scored a total of 34 goals and provided 37 assists. That level of firepower could be just what the Bees would need to add more spark to an already impressive front line.

2. Toney’s blue touch paper: Hernnadez could very well be that ‘light the fuse and step back’ player for Brentford. His eye for a pass, his range of passing, the calculated weight of his passes; all that combined would be be just what an explosive frontman like Ivan Toney would feed off of.



3. Brings others into play: Hernandez brings others into play. It’s not just about his passing, the space he exploits etc but there’s also the chances that he creates for others. Over the four seasons that he played for Leeds United in the Championship, this is the running total of key passes that he made per campaign: 94 (2016/17), 94 (2017/18), 122 (2018/19) and 82 (2019/20).

Bring these three factors together and you can see just why Pablo Hernandez might be an option that Brentford would explore.

Would Pablo Hernandez be a hit or a miss with Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship?