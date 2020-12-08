Since joining The Hornets in 2016, Isaac Success has been extremely disappointing.

Following 54 appearances, Success has only managed to score twice and has never managed to make the striker spot his own, despite coming from Granada with a lot of hype from Spain and his home nation Nigeria.

A mixture of weight gain and picking up lots of injuries has led the Nigerian international to become a totally different player over the past few years from what he originally was in his first season under Walter Mazzarri.

A direct, quick and strong winger turned into a heavy target man and Success soon fell out of the Watford team altogether. Having not played since lockdown due to an Achilles rupture picked up in June, the 24-year-old is eyeing up a return to the team by New Year.

“It’s been tough,” he admitted to Hive Live.

“It was painful, but it’s football and it happens. I’m just trying to work my way back to the squad as I’ve missed playing with the team.

“We need to get back to the Premier League as quickly as possible, so I’m looking forward to getting back and achieving our goals.

“I’m very excited. The last five months have been boring. I’ve done a lot of work and I know it’s going to be an emotional first game back after six months out, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Despite Stipe Perica, Andre Gray, Troy Deeney and Glenn Murray all-natural strikers at the club, Watford have been struggling for goals this season, so it could be a make or break season for Success.

Success’ last goal came almost two years ago in January 2019 against Newcastle United in the FA Cup as the Hertfordshire side ended up reaching the final.

“Sometimes I feel disappointed with myself as I’ve got the qualities and everything a forward player will need,” he said.

If the forward can use all his attributes available to him, Issac Success could be a huge asset to Vladimir Ivic.