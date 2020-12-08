Scottish Premiership side Ross County have confirmed the signing of Walsall linked defender Jason Naismith on their official club website.

Earlier this week, Peterborough United confirmed that defender Jason Naismith had left the club by mutual consent.

Now, it has been confirmed that Naismith has found himself a new club.

Returning to Scotland

After a little under two and a half years in England on the books at Peterborough United, Naismith has completed a move back to former club Ross County.

Naismith spent a season and a half with the Staggies prior to joining the Posh and has now returned to Victoria Park.

Summer links with Walsall

In the summer transfer window, Naismith was made available for transfer by Peterborough.

League Two side Walsall were keen on signing the Scottish defender before the start of the season. However, a move failed to materialise as Naismith was not keen on the idea of playing in the fourth tier.

Stuart Kettlewell’s reaction

Upon the announcement of Naismith’s return, Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell spoke to the club’s official website.

Regarding the full-back’s move back to Dingwall, Kettlewell said Naismith has the potential to play a big role for the club once again. Here’s what he had to say:

“Anybody that remembers Jason’s first period here will be well aware of just how big an asset he was for the club and that was merited in his transfer to Peterborough.

“Jason was an important figurehead here previously and there is no doubt he has the potential to play a big role here again.”

