Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke looks set for a January loan move from the club – would he make a good addition to Nathan Jones’ Luton Town?

The 20-year-old joined Spurs from Leeds United ahead of last season, being loaned immediately back to the club.

Having broken through in the 2018/19 campaign with 24 Championship appearances to his name, Clarke asserted himself as one of the EFL’s most exciting prospects.

In his loan spell with Leeds though, Marcelo Bielsa would exile the winger – he made just one Championship appearance before returning to Spurs in January.

READ: Ex-Leeds United, QPR man linked with Birmingham City ‘likely’ to leave in January

He’d then join QPR where he’d make a further six Championship appearances in the second half of the season, before again returning to Spurs last summer.

A report from football.london believes that Clarke is being readied for a loan move in January.

He’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the club but has this season featured twice in the Europa League for Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

Last summer he was tipped with a season-long loan to Birmingham City, who could yet reignite their interest in Clarke, but Luton seems a much better fit.

READ: Everton linked with ‘shock’ move for Championship star

Under Jones, Luton are playing a lot of counter-attacking football.

They’ve got some quality players coming through but on occasion they lack that bit of energy in the final third – Clarke can provide just that.

He’s an energetic footballer and he’s likely got a point to prove to the likes of Bielsa and Mourinho.

Locality could well help Luton Town in this potential loan signing, and it might prove to be a fine bit of business as Luton look for a top-half finish.