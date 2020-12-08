Tuesday night sees Portsmouth’s League One campaign take a backseat as they play Cheltenham Town in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The two teams will meet at Whaddon Road to battle for a place in the cup’s third round.

The Robins topped their group which included competition from Norwich U21s, Plymouth Argyle and Newport County AFC.

Meanwhile Pompey finished second in their group with West Ham United U21s taking the top spot.

The sides will be keeping an eye on their upcoming league fixtures where they are both in the mix for promotion in League One and League Two respectively.

With this in mind, both managers are expected to deploy weakened sides, with Michael Duff resting players who are carrying knocks, and Kenny Jackett fielding a totally different eleven to the side that beat Peterborough on Saturday.

The Portsmouth manager has spoken about the opportunity to give youth players a chance in the competition via the clubs official website –

“We’re going to change the whole side from Saturday because there are younger players who need games.

“It’s important we take a look at them – that’s a big thing. We want them to have opportunities to progress.

“So we do want to progress again, but none of the players who were on the pitch against Peterborough will be involved”.

He also gave an update on the recovery of Michael Jacobs, who despite returning to training this week won’t be in contention for the first team until the match against Fleetwood Town on the 15th.

Fringe players such Rasmus Nicolaisen and Jordy Hiwula will be looking to impress and earn themselves a place in the starting eleven for Portsmouth’s weekend match against Ipswich.

Formation 4-4-2

Bass

Mnoga

Nicolaisen

Downing (C)

Rew

Kavanagh

Close

Morris

Teggart

Stanley

Hiwula