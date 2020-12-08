Nathan Jones has admitted he regrets loaning out Peter Kioso to Bolton, despite only packing his bags to move up to Bolton less than two months ago, as the Dublin born full-back has been an instant hit in League Two.

Peter Kioso has been a big positive of Bolton’s fairly miserable season, has the loanee claimed a goal and an assist in his first two games and has since continued to exude quality far too good for the division.

Luton Town head coach has spoken to the press about the youngster and confessing that he is considering bringing him back following an injury to Martin Craine who plays in Kioso’s position.

“If necessary, the option [to recall him] is there.

“We’re not saying anything yet as there’s a long way to go and we want him to continue his development as he’s having a wonderful loan there and developing at a good club, so there’s no problem.

“It’s just we have to monitor the situation constantly, because if we were to lose Matty Pearson and Bree for example, then we would leave ourselves open.

“We haven’t got the scope to go out spending a load of money on another right back, so that’s when it will transpire, but we don’t know yet.”

Luton Town’s injury list does not make for good viewing, especially in the defensive department. With three defenders out of tonight’s fixture against Coventry, the significance of loaning out Kioso is being underlined and doubt is starting to creep in over the decision to let him go temporarily.

Fortunately for The Hatters, James Bree is an excellent player and option who is match fit to play at right-back, however, the fellow Irishman must be managed correctly as he has returned from a knee injury.

Kioso has played 12 of the last 13 competitive games for Bolton, with Jones admitting that he is benefiting from the loan spell, leaving the Welshman in a conundrum.

Jones does not want to disrupt the development that Kioso is making during his time up north, but he has spoken out saying that if he had a crystal ball, the 21-year-old would be residing in Bedfordshire.