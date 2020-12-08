Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has revealed two fresh injury blows, with Ben Gibson and Przemyslaw Placheta set for spells on the sidelines.

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road, Farke said that both players had been added to their lengthy injury list.

Defender Gibson will be out for around two weeks with a calf problem, while winger Placheta picked up a hamstring injury in the Canaries’ win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend which will also see him ruled out for around a fortnight.

Mario Vrancic departed from the Sheffield Wednesday match with cramp, but Farke said that he should be ready to play against Forest.

Todd Cantwell could also be involved, having returned to training at the end of last week following a spell on the sidelines with a hip issue.

But the match will come too soon for trio Kieran Dowell (ankle), Kenny McLean (knee) Jordan Hugill (shoulder), who are only expected back in training this week.

Farke also provided an update on Lukas Rupp, saying that he expected the midfielder to be out for at least another two weeks.

The Canaries remain without the services of first-choice goalkeeper Tim Krul (thigh) as well, but the Dutchman’s return to training is thought to be imminent.

Meanwhile, Xavi Quintilla (hip), Onel Hernandez (abductor), Sam Byram (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Bali Mumba (knee) are all expected to be out until the new year.

Norwich head into Wednesday’s game a point clear at the top of the Championship table.