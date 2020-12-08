Luton Town go to St. Andrews to face Coventry City in the Championship for the first time since 2007, but the game might not be a fair reflection, with The Hatters suffering from some injury woes.

In the last two away games, both coincidentally being played in South Wales, Luton Town have conceded six goals without reply. This will be something that head coach Nathan Jones will be determined to change.

Unfortunately for the Welshman, his hands are tied behind his back with his team selection, with four key players expected to be missing from the game later tonight.

Centre-back Matthew Pearson picked up a red card against Swansea City in their 2-0 defeat at The Liberty, so he will not be travelling with the squad, despite playing for the majority of the season.

His centre-back partner Sonny Bradley is also likely to be missing due to bereavement. This means that either Glen Rea or Brandon Galloway will have to play as a makeshift centre-half.

Martin Craine will remain sidelined, but fortunately, Jones has James Bree to deploy who is more than an adequate replacement for the former Boro full-back.

Furthermore, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is also set to miss out, which is not as big of a blow as it normally would be, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on top form this season in the middle of the park.

The good news for Luton fans is that Elliot Lee has returned from injury and is likely to start against Coventry after making a substitute appearance on the weekend.