Sullay Kaikai has found a home at Blackpool.

The winger had to leave Crystal Palace for the sake of his career and has found his feet at Bloomfield Road.

Kaikai, who is 25 years old, left Selhurst Park for the first time in January 2019 to join Dutch side NAC Breda. However, his time in the Eredivise was short-lived and he was lured back to England by the Tangerines after just seven months.

Blackpool rock…

The pacey winger has impressed for Blackpool since his move there, scoring eight goals and gaining seven assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

He penned a two-year deal when he joined which expires at the end of this season. However, luckily for the Seasiders there is an option to extend it by a further 12 months, as detailed on their official club website, and they need to exercise this.

Top six contenders…

Blackpool are flying in League One at the moment and could make a real go for the Play-Offs. Kaikai’s form will be integral to their chances of getting into the top six.

He was tipped for a very bright future as a youngster at Palace but kept finding himself out on loan. Spells at Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town, Brentford and Charlton Athletic came and went for him before he left the London club.

Get it done…

Departing the Premier League side will benefit him in the long run and he is at a good home in Blackpool. Neil Critchley’s side need to extend his stay and resolve his future ahead of their push to get into the promotion mix.

Can Blackpool get in the Play-Offs this season?