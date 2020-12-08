Watford are interested in Crawley Town hotshot Max Watters, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The striker is a man in-demand going into the January transfer window after a prolific start to the season. Premier League side West Bromwich Albion are also keen, along with League One and Belgian sides.

Red hot form…

Watters, who is 21 years old, has been on fire for Crawley so far this season and has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.

The League Two outfit snapped him up on a free transfer in October on a one-year contract. Luckily for John Yem’s side they hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

However, the Red Devils will face a real battle to keep hold of him this winter with clubs alerted by his form.

Career to date…

Watters is from London and started his career in non-league with spells at Thurrock, Barking and Ashford United.

Doncaster Rovers then swooped to sign him in 2018 and handed him an opportunity in the Football League. He went on to play five times for the Yorkshiremen, as well as having loan spells away from the Keepmoat Stadium at Grantham Town, Gainsborough Trinity, Mickleover Sports and Maidstone United.

Move on the cards….

Watters has been a hit at Crawley and could be rewarded with a move up the football pyramid. Championship promotion hopefuls Watford are being linked and could see him as one for the future.

However, West Brom and other sides will give the Hornets some competition.

