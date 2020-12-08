As Luton Town travel to the Midlands to face Coventry City at St. Andrews, the Hatters will want to ensure that they avoid a third consecutive away defeat, following two losses away from home in South Wales.

This is how I expect Nathan Jones to set-up-

GK: James Shea – With Simon Sluga still out, Shea will keep his place, although an improved performance will be desired from his boss.

RB: James Bree – With Martin Cranie injured, Bree will definitely start, as he continues to build at his new permanent club after spending last season on loan at Kenilworth Road.

CB: Tom Lockyer – The Welsh international could get the nod with Matty Pearson now suspended after picking up two yellow cards against Swansea City.

CB: Glen Rea – Much better in defensive midfield, Rea will have to step back into centre half, with Sonny Bradley also likely to miss out due to bereavement.



LB: Dan Potts – No change at left-back though, Potts will remain at left-back, but he could be more exposed if Jones does play the 4-3-3 I predict him to play.



CM: Luke Berry – Ever-present in the Luton midfield, Luke Berry will start against Coventry.



CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – One of the most exciting players Luton have at their disposal, Dewsbury-Hall is slowly becoming one of the first names on the team-sheet.



CM: George Moncur – Stepping back into more of a central position, George Moncur could start, but Ryan Tunnicliffe is an alternative.

RW: Harry Cornick – A substitute on the weekend, expect Cornick to play in a wide position.



ST: James Collins – Comfortably the Hatters’ top-scorer this season, there was no way anyone else would be playing in his preferred position.



LW: Elliot Lee – He is likely to play, with changes and more of an attacking threat needed for the Bedfordshire side.