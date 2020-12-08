Nuno da Costa’s move to Nottingham Forest in January didn’t work out.

The striker was shipped out on loan at Royal Excel Mouscron in the last transfer window and the Belgian side have the option to buy him next summer, as detailed on their official club website.

Da Costa, who is 29 years old, has scored twice in six appearances in the Belgian First Division.

Firing blanks…

He moved to England midway through last season and was seen as someone who could fire Forest into the Championship Play-Offs. However, the Reds missed out on the top six under Sabri Lamouchi and he failed to score.

Impressive in France…

Da Costa had previously been at Strasbourg and had bagged 17 goals in 88 games for the French Ligue 1 side.

He started his career at Aubagne FC before Valenciennes came calling in 2015. He was impressive for Les Athéniens in the second tier to earn a move to the top flight three years ago.

Last game for the club?

Forest made the decision to loan him out in October and it is likely that he has played his last game for the club. Their new boss, Chris Hughton, is expected to bring in his own players which could see him drop further out of favour.

For now, da Costa will continue to look to score goals for Mouscron and hope he does enough for them to exercise their option to buy him on a permanent basis at the end of the loan spell.

Has da Costa played his last game for Forest?