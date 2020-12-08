Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Tony Mowbray has confirmed Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack is pencilled in to return to action against Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup Third Round.

After almost 12 months on the sidelines, Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack nearing a return to action.

Dack has been out of the side since December of last year. The playmaker suffered an ACL injury in a 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic.

The road to recovery

After a period of rehabilitation, Dack has been back in training in recent weeks. The Rovers man featured in a behind-closed-doors game against Sheffield United and will play again next week.

A return date set

Now, a potential date of return has been pencilled in for Dack. Tony Mowbray has said Blackburn are hoping to see him return in their FA Cup tie with Doncaster Rovers.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ve got a game pencilled next week again where he will probably play 45 minutes and then we need to try and build it up.

“We’d like to aim for the FA Cup, early January, for giving him a run out for the first team.

“As I keep telling Bradley, from my perspective there’s no rush. The important thing is that he’s fully fit, mentally right, and ready to play without stress and strain and we can ease him back in.

“It’s a steady process. He’s back training with the team, he always lights up training, he’s a real great character on the grass.

“Within the next three or four weeks I would assume he’ll be contending to be back in the first-team picture and we’ll ease him back in.”

A huge boost

With Blackburn Rovers looking to break into the top six this season, the return of Dack will go a big way to helping their efforts.

Rovers have been in brilliant form in front of goal this season. An in-form Adam Armstrong linking up with a fit-again Dack could be too hot to handle for Championship defences.

