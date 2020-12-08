Bournemouth are currently sitting in second place, a point off top of the league Norwich City who were relegated with the Cherries from the Premier League.

Live on the Sky Sports cameras, Jason Tindall’s side demolished a rejuvenated Barnsley team at Oakwell, with Swansea City looking on in fear for their clash later tonight.

This is how Tindall could line up to pick up back to back wins in the league:

GK: Begovic –The former Chelsea keeper struggled initially when signing back in 2018, but has flourished in goal this season and will start tonight.

CB: Kelly – The highly rated defender will fill in at centre back to allow two strikers to play. The versatility of Kelly to play left-back and centre-back has proved vital at times this season.

CB: Cook – The Cherries veteran will keep his place to lead the back three with his experience.

CB: Mepham – A top performer this season, there is no reason why Mepham would drop out of the team, especially in a back three formation I expect Tindall to play.

RWB: Smith – Another player who has been in the sunny south for years, Adam Smith will play in a more advanced role as a wing-back.

CM: Billing – Tindall has many midfielders to choose from, but with Swansea’s midfield lacking height, the great Dane could make his 1.93m height effective.

CM: Brooks – One of two Welsh internationals in the team, Brooks is a standout player in this division and will be needed in a crucial game like this.

CM: Cook – An elegant midfielder who oozes quality, Lewis Cook is likely to start with both teams looking to control possession, a player like Cook could be vital in the middle of the park.

LWB: Rico – After some standout performances recently, Rico is likely to force his way back into the team for another start.

ST: Surridge – Facing his former side where he spent half the season on loan, Cooper will be hoping his former striker does not come back to haunt him.

ST: Solanke – Bournemouth’s top scorer, the former Liverpool man will lead the line in attack.