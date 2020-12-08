Birmingham City midfielder Alen Halilovic has explained why he made the shock decision to move to the Championship from AC Milan.

The Croatian star was regarded as one of the most promising talents in world football at the beginning of his career when he starred for Dinamo Zagreb, becoming the second-youngest ever player in the Champions League and earning a dream move to Barcelona.

But Halilovic struggled in Spain and has failed to impress in subsequent spells at Hamburg and Milan, spending most of the past five years out on loan at various clubs.

The attacking midfielder was released by the Italian giants in October and made the surprise next step of moving to the English second tier, and Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City.

After a lengthy wait for international clearance, the 24-year-old finally made his debut for the Blues last weekend, coming off the bench in their victory away at Bristol City.

Speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday night’s Championship clash at Reading, Halilovic explained how it was former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss Karanka who persuaded him to come to the West Midlands.

“He told me we are really good defending and he liked to play with a number ten and that is a really important role for him,” said Halilovic, who has been capped 10 times by Croatia.

“He told me that he thought I can help the team with taking chances, but in this league you have to run a lot because a lot of number tens play box to box, but I said that when you have your teammates behind you talking to you then it’s easier. I think I can help the team in this way.

“He told me that the club was really good, that the club was really big, and the fans were really good when the stadium is full and help the team when we play at home.

“Everything he told me about the project and about the players, when I started to watch the matches, I saw what my role would be and how I could help. I am happy to be here.”

The win over Bristol City was Birmingham’s first success in seven matches, and Halilovic will want to help push Birmingham back up to the right end of the Championship table.

They are currently placed 16th, having scored only a dozen goals in their 16 matches so far.